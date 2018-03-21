KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called on the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Tuesday. The chief minister briefed the chairman about the pace of development schemes in different districts of the province, including capital Karachi.

Bilawal stressed that development projects, especially those in health and communication sectors should be stepped up and completed in time to facilitate the people. The PPP chairman further said that he wants to see three more NICVD hospitals functional at the earliest to extend free of cost cardiovascular treatments to the people in Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur and Mithi and protect lives of the heart patients there.