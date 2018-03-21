MULTAN-Chairman Mustaqbil Pakistan Party (MPP) Engr Nadeem Mumtaz Qureshi has said that the common man could bring real change in the country if he uses the power of his vote rightly.

He observed this while talking to a gathering of citizens during distribution of his party's manifesto for the upcoming general elections. The MPP chairman handed his manifesto to a shoemaker and said that voters like him could spark a real change in Pakistan. He said that it is his mission to encourage capable and honest people to participate in the election, utilise their vote power and kick start a revolution in the society.

He declared that he would continue his endeavour irrespective of the results. He said that he was highly satisfied that he did his bit and now it was the turn of other members of the society to play their role. He hoped that a neat and clean leadership would emerge after next elections. He declared that his party would fully participate in coming elections.

UPLIFT WORTH RS103M APPROVED

Divisional administration approved on Tuesday development schemes worth over Rs. 103 million for Multan, Khanewal and Vehari districts.

The schemes were approved during a meeting held with the Commissioner Bilal Ahmad Butt in the chair. Sources said that funds worth Rs. 25 million were approved for Multan, Rs. 39 million Khanewal and Rs. 39 million or Vehari.

The Commissioner directed the concerned officials to expedite the pace of work on development projects and ensure good quality of work. He said that new schemes were being introduced with the help of funds saved from Prime Minister Development Programme Phase-1 and small projects would be launched across the division. He directed deputy commissioners of all districts to personally monitor the development projects and inform him about any obstacles in way of development process.

Director Development Tanveer Bokhari said that projects like sewerage, tough tile installation, water filtration plants, boundary walls and beautification of parks were launched with the help of funds saved from Phase-1. He added that the efficient monitoring helped save funds and now this money would be spent on small schemes.