FAISALABAD - Agriculture experts have advised farmers to complete cultivation of gourd (Ghiya Kaddu) within the current month to reap bumper yield. A spokesman of

agriculture extension department said here on Tuesday that the growers should

cultivate approved varieties of gourd as these have better disease resistance in addition to providing maximum production. The farmers should use 2 to 2.5 kilograms seed of gourd for cultivation per acre crop and contact the agriculture department immediately if they need any assistance or guidance in this regard, he maintained.