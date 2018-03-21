ISLAMABAD - A consensus has been developed among all sects to implement uniform timings of prayer (Nizam-e-Salat) in the federal capital, sources said on Tuesday.

To prepare a draft, different departments have been asked to give their recommendations. The draft will then be presented to the federal cabinet. This was said at a meeting held under the chair of Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf.

Members Nizam-e-Salat Committee and religious scholars belonging to different sects attended the meeting.

The consensus was developed after a comprehensive debate on the draft of the uniform prayer timings among the participants. It was decided in the meeting that the draft will be sent to other departments to get their consent as well.

After getting recommendations, the draft will be sent to the federal cabinet for approval.

The minister, religious scholars and committee members greeted each other after developing consensus.