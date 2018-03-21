Islamabad - Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri has said that the objective of these courses is to improve the standard of investigation and skill of the police officials.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of three-month courses organized by the School of Investigation, he said “Today I am very happy to know that the police officers are taking a keen interest.

The officers will go out of here with sufficient knowledge, and this is my vision, to improve the standard of Islamabad police”.

He further said that the primary duty of the police is to conduct various investigations and if the investigations are not up to the standard then the performance of the police cannot be improved. The IG said that the police officials have also participated in similar courses internationally in order to adopt internationally-recognized methods of improving the standard of investigation.

AIG Farrukh Rasheed, SSP Logistics Muhammad Hussan Iqbal, SP headquarter Sumaira Azam and other police officials also participated in the event. The IGP said that investigation courses are being arranged regularly in which ASIs and inspector-level officers are participating very enthusiastically. The IG distributed certificates among the participants of the course said a press release.