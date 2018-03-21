Lahore - Cricket fans and lovers have to face a lot of hurdles and difficulties to reach the historical Gaddafi Stadium to witness the first eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday.

The security situation was very tight for the common people while high-level protocol was being given to the elite class and near and dear ones of security high-ups, as they arrived their destination (respective enclosures) on their own vehicles (land cruisers and luxury cars). The security personals deployed at their respective places were high alert and doing their duties with greater responsibilities and trying to accommodate the spectators to larger extent.

The stadium was almost packed with cricket-crazy people as all the enclosures were filled with them but there were also two enclosures (Fazal Mehmood and Imran Khan), the most expensive enclosures with a ticket price of Rs 12,000, were though half-filled yet many of the seats there could be seen empty. It was also reported by a TV channel that around 3,500 tickets of expensive enclosures were handed back to the PCB as people couldn’t afford such expensive tickets. So it can be expected that many of the seats these two enclosures especially would probably be vacant during the second eliminator at the same venue.

Festivity was all-round the arena, which was presenting the bridal look as it was embellished by the PCB and everything was well-managed in and around the stadium. Emergency hospitals were established to provide quick treatment to the people, who came to witness the match. Female traffic wardens not only warmly welcomed the spectators but also presented them a rose and chocolate, while the gesture was applauded by many of the receivers.

During the last international match, the shuttle service was provided from Liberty Market and FC College but this time, this service was only available at Liberty Market parking, which dropped the masses at the Gaddafi Stadium roundabout and after going through strict checking there, they reached their respective destinations by buses.

At one end, the arrival of PSL matches in Pakistan is a good omen for the country and its cricket, but on the other hand, it also caused very problematic for the common people, as they had to suffer a lot due to heavy traffic jams, as they had to wait for longs hours while families were barred from entering their houses, near to Ferozpur Road, Garden Town, Gulberg and other areas adjacent to Gaddafi Stadium. They kept on crying but to utter disappointment, they weren’t allowed until and unless in a few cases, the high officials intervened and allowed them to go their houses.

It was time and again suggested by many former greats and writers that the Pakistan Cricket Board must devise plans to make a sports city outside the city, where an international standard cricket stadium as well as five-star hotels are established as it will help the country host international matches in a befitting manner with a better security plan and without disturbing the people and traffic. The PCB must start work over it, as it will also boost finances of the PCB and the country.