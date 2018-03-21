Rawalpindi - City Traffic Police has announced a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate motorists of twin cities on the eve of full dress rehearsal 21st March and 23rd March Parade (Pakistan National Day).

A spokesman of CTP said that the traffic plan has been evolved and announced by Chief Traffic Officer Chaudhry Shahid Ali Yusaf.

He said an extra force of traffic wardens and officers would be deputed on roads to control traffic mess. He said Faizabad Interchange would remain closed for all kinds of traffic either going towards Islamabad or entering Rawalpindi. He said diversions would also be placed on different places. He said the motorists who want to go Islamabad from Murree Road would reach their destinations via the 9th Avenue while the those travelling on the 9th Avenue would enter Rawalpindi by taking U turn from Double Road. Similarly, the vehicles coming from Koral Chowk would enter the federal capital by using routes of Khana Pull Service Road, Chungi Number 8, Bandh Khana Road, Sadiqabad, Rawal Road, C Block, Murree Road and Stadium Road. The entry of buses, trucks, trailers and other heavy vehicles has been banned, he said.

CTO Chaudhry Shahid Ali Yusaf, in a message, urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be addressed properly.

He said in order to make security foolproof for March 23 Parade, heavy traffic will not be allowed to enter Rawalpindi city.

He advised the motorists and road users to contact on helpline 051-9272616 of traffic police in case of any inconvenience or problem during travel.