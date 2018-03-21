GUJRANWALA-The District Jail authorities carried out a drill to improve security skills and to affectively cope with any untoward incident.

On the occasion, the emergency sirens blared to check the response time of the security personnel in case of an emergency or jailbreak. It was observed that all the departments concerned including Elite Police Force, Punjab police, CTD and Pak Army responded in the best manner and security teams reached there within non time to handle the emergency situation.

The security personnel in a joint operation got released four jail officials and arrested all the terrorists at the spot. Bomb disposal squad checked the area with remote control system while Rescue 1122 staff provided first aid for the injured. Jail Superintendent Chaudhry Asghar said that the purpose of the drill was to improve the skills of all the departments to effectively communicate with one another during any terrorist attack on the jail or in any other emergency situation.

CELEBRATION

A transgender person entertained the traffic staff with dance after getting a driving licence at CTO office Gujranwala. Ashfaq alias Chanda had applied for the licence. After he/she passed all the tests, DSP Maqsood issued a driving licence. Chanda while holding the driving licence started dancing in CTO Office which provided enjoyment for the traffic staff and other citizens presented there.