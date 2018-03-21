KAMALIA-The caretaker of Dhular Sharif shrine condemned the rising trend of extremism in the name of religion in Pakistan.

Talking to media here, he sought stern action as per National Action Plan (NAP) against those promoting extremism. He also demanded action against corrupt persons who, "what he said", have been weakening the country. "Religious scholars and seminaries are defenders of the ideological boundaries of Pakistan," he pointed out, adding that enemies of the country had been involved in spreading negative propaganda against the religious institutions. He stressed the need for unity among the religious circles to thwart the conspiracies being hatched by the enemies. "We must demonstrate unity to avoid interventions by the foreign powers," he maintained.