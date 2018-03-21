KARACHI - On the directive of Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday, the Medical and Health Services Department announced to declare state of emergency in the 13 hospitals of KMC from March 24th to 26th during PSL final.

These include seven major hospitals Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Landhi Medical Complex, Sarfaraz Rafiquee Shaheed Hospital, Gazdarabad General Hospital, Sobhraj Maternity Hospital, Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases and Spencer Eye Hospital where special arrangements have been made to deal with any situation. At least 50 senior doctors, 200 nurses and 500 paramedical staff will be on duty on round the clock basis during the state of emergency in these hospitals.

The mayor said the PSL final will be made memorable for citizens of Karachi. Hosting the final of the biggest cricket league of Pakistan was an honor for Karachi and the teams participating in the final will get best of welcome.

He said besides declaring state of emergency in KMC hospitals and issuing high alert directions, the rescue 1122 ambulance service will also be made operational at the National Stadium during the PSL final. The city wardens and fire brigade have been deputed for duty on this occasion also, he added. He said the route to the National Stadium will be decorated with welcome banner and cut outs of players of the PSL final.

Meanwhile, following the directive of the mayor and order to comply the requirement under clause 31 of SPPRA Rules 2010 (Amended 2017), a Complaint Redressal Committee (CRC) has been constituted for procurement process to be carried out by “Contract Management Wing (CMW) in MC Secretariat, KMC for implementation and Maintenance of Transparency in Procurement”. The metropolitan commissioner, KMC will be its chairman and the Sr director, F&A, KMC along with the Sr director, Internal Audit, KMC and Divisional Account Officer (MS) of AG Sindh and Independent Professional from the relevant field concerning the procurement process in question, to be nominated by the head of Procuring Agency (as notified time to time and case to case basis) shall act as itsother members respectively.

The committee will act as guide line provided in Clause 31 of SPPRA Rules 2010 (Amended 2017) if any complaint received from any aggrieved bidder.