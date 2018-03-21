LAHORE - Foreign commentators who are in Punjab’s provincial capital for the running commentary in the Pakistan Super League’s eliminators Tuesday did not miss the chance to enjoy the beautiful history of Lahore as they went on a tour of the Walled City of Lahore on Tuesday.

Commentators Alan Wilkins, who hails from the United Kingdom, and Daren Ganga, from the West Indies, toured the historic city with former Pakistani batting legend Majid Khan.

The commentators were left mesmerised after the tour. Ganga shared on social media that the tour was ‘breathtaking’.

The West Indian commentator wrote: “Touring Lahore’s Old City today was breathtaking, seeing Shahi Hammam and the Wazir Khan Mosque alongside the Fmr. Pakistan Captain Majid Khan was divine...Pakistan Zindabad !!!”

Alan Wilkins shared his excitement on Twitter as well. “On my first ever visit to Pakistan a reunion with my first cricket captain, the majestic Majid Khan, and a guided tour of the Old City of Lahore @DarenGanga @thePSLt20.”

Alan Wilkins and Daren Ganga will fulfill their duties in the PSL 3 eliminators in Lahore, before travelling to Karachi for the final on March 25.