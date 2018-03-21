MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Phalia police claimed to have arrested a gang of three robbers and recovered cash amounting to Rs120,000, three motorbikes, pistols and cellphones they allegedly snatched in different incidents. In a press conference held at his office, the Mandi Babahuddin DPO said that the gang had been operating in Phalia and Bhaghat for the last many months and had looted people travelling on roads and tracks especially after sunset. The citizens would feel fear to leave their houses even day time. He said he constituted a special police team with Phalia SHO as its head to nab the gang. SDPO Phalia Mehmood Ahmed Shah was asked to supervise and guide the operation. The team succeeded in arresting the gang leader Mohsan Muslim Sheikh, a resident of Dhabhula village. During investigation, he disclosed his other accomplices who were also arrested and stolen property was discovered. He said they were still under investigation and more revelations were expected. The accused duly handcuffed were present and booty including pistols and motorbike was also arrayed on the occasion.