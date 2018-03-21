Islamabad - An unknown man abducted a girl from the CDA hospital here on Tuesday. Police said that Aleesha Shafique, aged 12, a resident of G-11, was at the hospital with her father Muhammad Shafique, an employee of the CDA, when an unknown man impersonating as a doctor of the hospital offered assistance to the family in getting their documents completed from the hospital staff. Muhammad Jameel, uncle of the girl, told The Nation that Aleesha, a class 6 student at IMCG F-10/2, went to the hospital with her father for a check-up during which the impersonating doctor asked the father of the girl to get the slip number corrected from the hospital staff, as the father went to get the slip corrected, the abductor took the girl out of the hospital. According to the family, the footage of the incident is available with the hospital administration and the police is examining it to identify the culprit. Meanwhile, the family members staged a protest against the abduction in front of the hospital. Soon after the incident, high ups of the police reached the scene and enquired about the occurrence. The Aabpara police have started an investigation into the case. SHO Aabpara police station, Abdul Rashid told The Nation that the police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the law and have also obtained CCTV footage of the Safe City and Hospital cameras and the police are pursuing the case vigorously.

Furthermore, a three and a half-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted in a village near Golra Sharif, according to the police. The family of the victim told the police that the child was playing outside his home when unidentified persons took him to nearby fields where they assaulted him. The family immediately reported the incident to Golra police, after which a case was registered against the unidentified persons. Police said that the medical examination confirmed that the child was assaulted. According to the police, they have apprehended two persons on suspicion and were interrogating them. The DNA samples have been taken from the suspects as the child could not tell who or how many culprits were involved. A 12-year-old girl was also allegedly raped and killed in a katchi abadi near Sector F-11 on March 7. Police have arrested the two men accused of assaulting the girl.