LAHORE - Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana has urged fresh graduates to further improve their qualification and stay in their profession in the interest of the ailing humanity.

Addressing the first convocation of Fatima Jinnah Medical University as chief guest on Tuesday, he said that women usually quit profession after marriage and this was against public interest. Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique, Chairman of Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Nazim-ud-Din and Director General of Higher Education Commission Pakistan Dr Nazir Ahmed were guests of honour on the occasion. As many as 293 graduates were awarded degrees and 18 position holders were awarded gold medals. Congratulating fresh graduates, Rafiq Rajwana said that teachers and parents should be given credit for this achievement.

Vice chancellor FJMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said that most of the females quit profession for giving due time to family life. He urged graduates to continue to serve the ailing humanity.

“I expect from graduates that they will hold the flag of FJMU high by serving the patients”, he said.

Principle Lahore Medical and Dental College Prof Abdul Majeed Chaudhry, VC KEMU Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Principle SIMS Prof Mahmood Ayyaz, Registrar FJMU Prof Shereen Khawar, Chairman PIC Prof Nadeem Hayat Malik, VC Fasialabad Medical University Prof Fareed Zafar, Dean Institute of Child Health Prof Masood Sadiq, Prof Muhammad Tayyeb, Prof Muhammad Amjad, Prof Ghulam Mustafa Arrain, faculty of FJMU, parents of graduates attended the convocation.