SADIQABAD-The sugarcane farmers are teetering on the brink of destruction thanks to the authorities concerned who are least bothered to do something practically for solution to their woes.

This was stated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Istiqlal President Rahmat Khan Wardak during a media talk at Sadiqabad Press Club here the other day.

He said that it prevailed 'dacoitracy' instead democracy in the country. He maintained that Pakistan was an agricultural country as its economy was largely based on exports of the agricultural products. "The country will not make progress until resolution of the problems being faced by farmers," he added. "The country has been going through worst economic circumstances because none of the past rulers has ever bothered to construct dam and eliminate corruption," he said, adding that the rulers should have learnt from the past mistakes. He urged the rulers to accept Supreme Court's verdict and avoid confrontation with the state institutions.