OKARA-Deputy Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad paid a surprise visit to Okara DHQ Hospital where he inspected health facilities and Help Counter service in emergency ward here the other day.

The DC checked the entry register and enquired the patients about the facilities they were being provided by the hospital management. The DC advised the doctors and paramedical staff to be polite with patients. He also advised the hospital staff to perform duty with dedication.

Later, the DC visited the emergency prescription counter, medicine counter, emergency ward, medical ward, surgical ward and other parts of the hospital. He ordered further improvement in sanitation system and security arrangements at the hospital.

POWER PILFERERS NABBED

Five power pilferers were nabbed and cases were registered against them. SDO Wapda Sufyanul Haq, on a tip off, raided 39/D village along with staff and nabbed five power pilferers including Nazir Ahmad, Malik Mubashir, Adeel Khan, Nabeel Khan and Allah Rakha. Cases were registered against them at Dipalpur Saddr police station.

ROBBED

A trader was deprived of 4,000 maund maize amounting to Rs2.9 million by a man and his sons. Trader Iftikhar Ali, resident of Samanabad, Okara had got a case registered against Rashid and his two sons - Masud and Mehmood - with whom the trader had stored his 4,000 maund maize which the accused stole. Okara Saddr police registered a case and launched investigation.

BOOKED

As many as 19 canal water thieves were booked under Section 73-A Canal & Drainage Act. On public complaints, SDO Canals Saeed raided Jindeka village and found 19 farmers stealing canal water. The suspects including Babar Ali, Abbas, Sharif and others were booked with the police.

DRUG-PEDDLERS HELD

Police, in a campaign against narcotics dealers, raided, unearthed a brewery and held an accused namely Mohsin Zman with 60 litres of liquor and 1.5kg of Charas. Another moonshiner, Fyaz Ahmad was arrested with 20 litres of liquor, Ali with 20 litres and Imtiaz Hassan was nabbed with 25 litres of liquor. Cases were registered against them.