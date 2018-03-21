The corruption has become normal in our country and it is presently low and high in all phases of life presented. The corruption is difficult to be assessed from the face. The people appear simple and humble from appearance and no trusted bad quality is seen their reality is know only after dealing with them, thus adding to our experience. To trust and anyone today can a fatal. Trust everyone less provided and no policy of old time trust everybody. One proved with experience, therefore the old theory is not workable here any one. The corrupt has can be caught at his top our that be roots confirm flaunting. The work point is that we have stopped cooling comp and corrupt.

DR. M. TARIQ MIRZA,

Jhelum, March 19.