Islamabad - The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) administration admitted its President’s son in two different academic disciplines in the same year along with waiving off his entire fee due to his privileged background, said an official on Tuesday.

The President IIU Prof Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh, who is a Saudi Arabian national, using the influence of his office had awarded a BS (Hons) International Relations degree (2013-17) to his son Abdul Majeed Ahmed Alduraywish, who barely visited Pakistan during his degree program, the official said.

Moreover, the official further informed The Nation that the President’s son miraculously switched three higher educational institutes including an Australian University, and two different departments between October 2012 and September 2013.

The documents available with The Nation stated that till October 2012, Abdul Majeed Ahmed Alduraywish was enrolled in an engineering discipline in an Australian University, while in spring 2013 he got admission in BS Mechanical Engineering Program at IIUI. The documents further stated that in September 2013, the student switched departments and was given admission in BS International Relations program in the social sciences faculty.

Soon after the admission, university administration waived off his complete fee as he was the son of the institution’s President, the official said.

The notification available with The Nation said “Mr. Abdul Majeed S/o Prof Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh (President IIUI), has been admitted in BS (International Relations) degree program of the University w.e.f. Fall semester 2013. Being the son of an employee of the University he has been granted 100 percent fee exemption w.e.f. Fall semester 2013 if however, the number of admissions increases to four in this degree program, he will be eligible for exemption in fee as per merit.”

The official said that in such a strict admission schedule starting from October 2012 to September 2013, the student also managed to get admission in a ‘private university’ in Pakistan where he supposedly studied 11 courses.

“Two notifications were issued by the university administration for exemption of eleven courses claiming that the student already had studied these courses in a private university,” said the official.

“In this entire academic calendar the student could have only two months free and it is impossible at that time to undertake eleven courses from a private university of the country,” added the official.

The student was issued the registration number 284T-FET/BSPREP/S13 and consequently undertook two semesters (spring-2013 to Fall 2013) in mechanical engineering and achieved a similar result in both semesters.

In his first semester, Abdul Majeed Ahmed Alduraywish undertook 34 credit hours and secured 36.29 overall percentage and 1.44 CGPA. Interestingly, the student got a similar percentage and CGPA in his fall 2013 semester as well, the documents confirmed. The official also said that the Rector IIU Dr. Masoom Yasinzai formed an inquiry committee to determine the issuance of the degree allegedly in violation of rules as the student remained in Pakistan around 200 days only.

“However the committee itself is highly controversial as one of its members was involved in exempting courses for students,” said the official.

The committee headed by Dr. Zial-ul-Haq includes director examination Inam-ul Haq, International Relations department head Dr. Manzoor Afridi, a female deputy director examination and an I.T expert.

The Director Examination Inam-ul Haq had issued two notifications of course exemptions for the student Abdul Majeed Ahmed Alduraywish declaring that he had studied them in a private university, stated the document.

“The officers involved in paving the way of issuing the degree in an unfair manner have been given the duty to investigate the issue,” the official said.

Earlier, the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) urged the President of Pakistan and Chancellor IIUI Mamnoon Hussain to conduct a judicial inquiry of the matter.

FAPUASA said that members who should have been otherwise summoned to explain their position have been assigned to investigate the matter.

Rector IIU Prof Dr. Masoom Yasinzai talking to The Nation said that the committee is going to present its report very soon, however, according to university rules it is permissible to change an academic program if a student is dropped from one semester, and it is also permissible to exempt the fee of its employee’s children; however, he stated that is not in the position to comment further until the inquiry report is filed.

He also added that Senior officials of the university are a part of the committee and it was necessary to include officials from every concerned department involved in issuing the degree.