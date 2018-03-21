Weekly bazaars to remain closed on March 23



ISLAMABAD: The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has notified that Weekly Jumma Bazaars at H-9 and Bhara Kahu will remain closed on the occasion of Pakistan Day parade on 23rd of March, 2018 near Shakarparian.

The step has been taken to ensure the safety of citizens and for the convenience of those intending to attend the Pakistan Day parade at Shakarparian parade ground. Meanwhile, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has constituted a committee comprising officers of the Authority to finalize the modalities for allotment of plots to its non-gazetted employees in light of the decision/judgment of Islamabad High Court dated 19 February 2018. The committee includes DG Administration (Chairman), while Secretary CDA Board, Director Administration, Director IT, Director EM-I (East), Director EM-I (West), Director UP, Director RP, Director Staff to Chairman, Deputy Director Law, Deputy Director HRD-II, Deputy Director Finance/Costing and General Secretary CBA, CDA Labour Union would act as members of the committee. The committee would formulate a criterion for allotment of plots to CDA employees in Islamabad. –STAFF REPORT

Two constables transferred due to public complaints



RAWALPINDI: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has transferred two constables from Rawalpindi to Jhelum as punishment over public complaints against them, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. RPO also instructed District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum to not depute the two cops in field duty due to their bad repute, he added.–STAFF REPORT



