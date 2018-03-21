KARACHI - The International Consumer Product Fair 2018 (ICPF-2018) commenced at Karachi Expo Centre here on Tuesday. Sindh Minister for Transport & Mass Transit, Labour & HR and Information Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurated the three-day event.

The three-day events include a Fashion Jewelry Expo, Beauty & Fitness Expo, Shoes & Bags Expo, Household Products Industry Expo and a special exhibition of the Gift-items industries.

In these events 200 local and foreign exhibitors, more than 105 foreign delegates from 11 countries including China, Thailand, France, Japan, Malaysia, UAE & Germany participated and expected to be attended by more than 45,000 people, whereby all major players will get an opportunity to display and market their products and services.

These events also give a platform to the international investors, manufacturers, traders and foreign entrepreneurs to interacting with customers belonging to various segments of Pakistani consumers.

The diversified events include: The International Beauty, Cosmetics & Fitness Fair – the biggest platform for the presentation of the latest products, including perfumery and fitness products. The International Fashion and Jewelry Exhibition Trade Fair- a leading event of this creative industry devoted to attract exhibitors from different countries to exhibit their products in Pakistan.

The International Shoes & Bags Trade Fair- an event to feature the latest innovations in footwear and bags. The International Household Tools, Equipment & Appliances Trade Fair - Asia’s most influential platform for exhibiting high-end products in this category, for the consumers. The International Gifts Trade Fair - a vibrant platform for all international and national stakeholders to showcase the latest products and innovations in the gifting industry.

President of Ecommerce Gateway Pvt. Ltd. Dr. Khurshid Nizam stated, “It is an extremely proud moment for us as we are organizing 5 different International events here in Pakistan. These events biggest interactive platforms for companies to expand their customer outreach to ensure better customer engagement.”

Vice President – Project Director of Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan, Uzair Nizam said the enthusiastic participation of local and foreign companies in these exhibitions further strengthen the trade-volume and brand-image of Pakistan. These spectacular events contribute to economic growth and thus establish a pathway for a progressive Pakistan. With the increase in the market size and an increase in demand for quality products and better services in Pakistan, these events are creating a positive impact on the wellbeing of the consumers.

These mega-events being organized by Ecommerce Gateway also provide valuable opportunities to overseas exhibitors and investors to interact with local entrepreneurs for joint ventures, transfer of technologies and appointing agents, distributors and partners in Pakistan.