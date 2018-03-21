MIRPUR (AJK)-All is set to observe the 28th death anniversary of renowned leader of Kashmiri freedom struggle Syed Ali Ahmed Shah today with the renewal of the pledge to continue his mission.

Special ceremonies will be held in capital city of Muzaffarabad and other places to pay rich tributes to the departed soul for his life time services to the Kashmir cause. The major ceremony will be held at his native city of Mirpur at 10.30am under the auspices of Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society. Quran Khawani will be held for the departed soul and special function to pay rich tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader will also be organised.

AJK Minister for Sports, Youth and Culture Ch. Muhammad Saeed will be the chief guest on the occasion. Besides others, Justice (r) Abdul Majeed Malik, former President AJK Supreme Court Bar Association Syed Nishat Kazmi Advocate and President of Mirpur District Bar Association Ch Abdul Aziz Advocate will also address the grand ceremony.

In the morning, the people from various parts of AJK will visit the mausoleum of the late leader in Mirpur to offer fateha for the departed soul and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir.

Born in 1901 at old Mirpur city, Syed Ali Ahmed Shah got his preliminary education in the old Mirpur city and later from the Mission School in Srinagar. He joined the British India army in 1923 as lieutenant. Later, he performed an active role in the Kashmir freedom struggle after the retirement from 20-year British-India military service.

He was awarded the title of Ghazi-e-Millat in acknowledgement of his great services to the Kashmir cause and for the progress and prosperity of the liberated territory of AJK. He remained the president of Azad Jammu Kashmir from May 1950 to September 1951.

ELECTIONS: Prof Arif Khan-led panel won the election to the Academic Staff Association of the Mirpur University of Science and Technology.

Arif Khan, and Rashed Farooq were elected as president and secretary general respectively, securing 155 and 152 votes in the elections for the next stipulated constitutional term.

Other office bearers of the association declared elected include Munawar Hussain Qureshi and Waheeda Mushtaq (vice presidents), Rafaqat (joint secretary), Shahbaz Beig (secretary fiance ] and Asif Awan (publicity secretary).