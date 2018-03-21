KARACHI - An inquiry committee for the protection against harassment of women at workplace is functioning in accordance with the harassment at workplace act with complete autonomy.

These views were expressed by Karachi University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal at a meeting of chairpersons and directors of KU’s departments/institutes on Tuesday.

He said the committee has given independent decisions in the past. Any person, group or organisation will not be allowed to exert pressure on the committee. It was decided to constitute a three member harassment watch committee in every department/institute comprising of the chairperson/director and two senior most professors (male and female), he added. He said it was also decided to place a complaint box in the vice chancellor secretariat in which complaints regarding any form of harassment could be submitted.

He added the VC would himself monitor the complaints and if a staff member/faculty is found guilty, KU administration will take strict action.

Moreover, KU administration has received a letter on March 19 from Petroleum Technology Department Lecturer Hasan Abbas that he is getting life threats therefore he has been sent on leave till the report of the disciplinary committee.