SADIQABAD-Office-bearers of Sadiqabad Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) vowed to meet the Lahore High Court (LCH) chief justice to discuss the matter of allotment of suitable place for lawyers' chambers in Sadiqabad Judicial Complex.

Addressing the bar members here, TBA president Jam Lal Bakhsh Walana assured them of early establishment of a medical dispensary in district court. "I regard the honour you gave me by electing me as TBA president with huge majority and will do my best to come up to your expectations," he said to the bar members.

He also vowed to meet newly-appointed District and Sessions Judge Raja Rashid Ali to apprise him of the issues being faced by the local lawyer community.

Advocates - Malik Rauf Solangi, Akram Dhakkar, Ghulam Qasim, Raees Akhtar, Zaheer Cheema and others were present on the occasion.

MEETINGS

A meeting of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat (JAS) held at Jamia Masjid Bilal Madina Colony announced to organise a Khatme Nubuwwat conference on April 4 in Maqbool City, Sadiqabad.

The meeting was chaired by JAS tehsil ameer Qari Nazim Hussain Saeedi during which the participants were informed that Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR) amir Khadim Hussain Rizvi would address the conference. "Preparations are underway to make the conference a success. The conference would be attended by the central TLYR and JAS leaders," Qari Nazim Saeedi said.

JAS chief organizer Afzal Maqbool, city amir Sajjad Hussain Qudoosi, TLYR tehsil amir Imam Bakhsh Awaisi, Ghafar Naqshbandi and other scholars attended the meeting. In another meeting, local PST office-bearers were advised to strengthen the party network at ward level.

PST central leaders including Shadab Raza Naqshbandi advised PST district president Tehseen Qadri and tehsil president Qari Arshad Saeedi to launch a membership campaign in Sadiqabad so that more and more people could join the PST in its mission which, they said, is Sharia enforcement. Local PST leaders including Ahmed Qadri, Zubair Ahmed Sipra, Liaqat Ali, Kashif and Tanvir Hussani attended the meeting. Earlier, the central PST leaders were accorded warm welcome on their arrival at Sadiqabad.

Likewise, Abdullah Naseem Bajwa, during a meeting of JI, was unanimously nominated as JI candidate for provincial assembly from PP-267 constituency. JI city amir Haji Abdul Aziz said that the JI would field its honest, hardworking and eligible workers in the next general election.