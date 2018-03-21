ISLAMABAD - The legal community of Peshawar on Tuesday conveyed their reservations to the chief justice over the ‘ungracious and unceremonious’ farewell to Supreme Court judge Dost Muhammad Khan on his retirement.

Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Yahya Afridi called on Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in his chamber and apprised him of the resentment expressed by PHC Bar Association (PHCBA) for not holding a full court reference on the eve of the retirement of Justice Dost Mohammad.

A full-court reference, a usual practice on the day of retirement of superior court’s judge, was not held to mark the end of a candid and outspoken judge of the Supreme Court, the PHCBA lawyers said.

Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad had refused to attend the full-court reference and dinners by bars.

After the refusal, the chief justice, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan had sought time from Justice (retd) Khan for meeting to persuade him for the farewell.

Declining the persuasion, Justice (retd) Khan conveyed that due to unavoidable family commitments, he could neither attend the reference nor the dinner.

“Therefore, the Chief Justice of Pakistan in deference to the desire of his lordship agreed and invited the Judge (Justice (r) Khan) for tea,” said a note issued from Supreme Court Registrar office addressing the PHC registrar and the PHCBA.

“The impression that the full court reference or dinner was not extended to honorable judge on the eve of his lordships retirement is unfounded, baseless and incorrect,” the note said.

“Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan and all the Hon’ble Judges hold Hon’ble Mr. Justice Dost Mohammad Khan in high esteem,” the note further said. The note also asked the PHC registrar to bring the point of view of the Supreme Court to the notice of the PHC chief justice and members of the PHCBA.

“A simple but dignified ceremony was arranged in Supreme Court of Pakistan in his lordships honour, in order to bid him farewell respectfully, which was attended by Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan and all the Hon’ble Judges of the Supreme Court,” the registrar note further said.

They presented souvenirs and shields to the judge and his family as a token of respect and gesture of goodwill, it further said.

A day ago, the chief justice and other judges of Supreme Court bade farewell to Justice on his retirement.

The judges lauded the professional and legal acumen of the judge and praised his devotion and dedication to the cause of justice.