MIRPURKHAS - The number of Malaria patients has been rising in the city and its outskirts after attack of mosquitoes other insects.

Sources said district health department as well as municipal committee did not take action and ensure anti-mosquitoes spray in the city.

They said that owing to prevailed unsanitary condition in various areas of the city the growth of mosquitoes intensified, resultantly they attacked the people causing arising the malaria patients including women and children.

Civil society and social and political organisations have strongly condemned the inefficiency of above concerned departments.

Municipal Committee Officer Shafique Ahmed Shah said that he was receiving the complaints from citizens in this regard and hoped that very soon anti mosquitoes spray will be launch in the city without any discrimination.