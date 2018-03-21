KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Sindh Excise Department has recovered more than Rs42426.069 million during last eight months in current fiscal year from July 2017 to February 2018 in heads of various taxes while in the same period during last fiscal year Rs37293.108 million were recovered.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office on Tuesday. Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director Generals Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and Shabbir Ahmed Sheikh and other directors also attended the meeting.

While briefing the meeting the concerned directors said that Rs4669.220 million were recovered in terms of Motor Vehicle Tax, Rs32530.603 million in terms of Infra Structure Cess, Rs275.159 million in terms of Professions Tax, Rs168.588 million in terms Cotton Fee, Rs1502.816 million in Property Tax and Rs35.275 million in Entertainment Duty, while the remaining amount were recovered in heads of other taxes.

The minister expressed his satisfaction over the recovery of taxes, asked the officers to speed-up the recovery of taxes and accomplishes their targets before the end of the current fiscal year.

He added, ‘it is our prime duty to get our objectives before the current fiscal year goes to an end and to deposit the taxes into the national exchequer.’

On the occasion the officers assured the provincial minister that they would do their utmost efforts to achieve the targets and come up to the expectation of their superiors.