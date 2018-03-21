SAHIWAL-Unknown person(s) shot dead an Education Department employee in village 78/5-L here on Tuesday.

Zulqarnain (26), a resident of 73/5-L, had gone to his mother's grave in Village 78/5-L Sunday night.

He did not return home till whole night. His cell phone was found switched off. He also worked as head clerk in a private school.

In the morning, the villagers spotted his dead body in village graveyard. Police confirmed unknown assailants had killed him.

The police say he suffered bullets in the chest and head and died on the spot. The police sent the body for autopsy to DHQ Hospital.