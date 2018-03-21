ISLAMABAD - Members of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence, while praising the dedication and professionalism of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in discharging its national duty despite numerous challenges, assured the agency of complete support.

The committee headed by Shaikh Rohale Asghar, which visited the PMSA headquarters, Karachi, on Tuesday acknowledged that the current challenges required strengthening of Pakistan’s maritime sector and the need for providing safe and congenial maritime environment.

According to spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the committee also assured the PMSA of their all out support in its endeavours and development programmes to enable the agency to adequately play its part to protect Pakistan’s maritime and economic interests.

Earlier, upon arrival at the PMSA headquarters, the PMSA Director-General Rear Admiral Zakaur Rehman welcomed the chairman of the standing committee and the members.

The committee was given briefing about how the PMSA came into existence in 1987 and is the sole Maritime Law Enforcement Agency of Pakistan, mandated to enforce national and international laws, agreements and conventions in all the maritime zones of the country.

It was highlighted that the agency was equipped with numerous potent sea-going platforms as well as aircraft.

The PMSA undertakes diverse and effective operations at high seas as well as internal waters of Pakistan, the committee members were told.

The committee was also briefed in detail about capabilities of the PMSA, along with a resume of major search and rescue, anti-poaching, counter-narcotics and anti-smuggling operations undertaken in the recent past.

They were also briefed about the PMSA’s capability enhancement plans, which include the ongoing induction of new ships, fast boats, and infrastructure development.

Later, the members of the National Assembly also proceeded to sea onboard PMSA’s recently-inducted MPV (maritime patrol vessel), PMSS HINGOL, and witnessed various operational activities and interacted with officers and men onboard.