NAB filed supplementary references to cover up follies: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD - Terming the cases against him politically motivated with no substance, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that the NAB has filed supplementary references to cover up their follies in the main references.

Talking to media persons after appearing before the Accountability Court Islamabad on Tuesday, Nawaz Sharif said that he was penalised for the business his father had started. He said that his family had started flourishing from 1937, saying satirically they should have started probe into their cases from that period.

He questioned that what had happened in the corruption cases like Rental Power, NICL and other such cases where corruption charges were proved but nothing was done and the cases were not taken to its logical conclusion.

Responding to a question, he said that in Bani Gala case it was established that fake documents were presented by Imran Khan but no action was taken against him and he was declared honest and upright.

To a question about the reports of Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s homecoming, Nawaz Sharif said one could only laugh at it.

In a lighter vein, Nawaz Sharif referred to an Indian film of Daleep Kumar where a lover on failing to find his love had set ablaze the bedroom of his failed love.

When asked to comment on the joining of Amir Liaquat Hussain in PTI, Nawaz Sharif quipped that thanks God he has not joined PML-N, adding that PTI is the apt place for people like Amir Liaquat. He further said that a few years back Amir Liaquat Hussain tried to join PML-N but he was not welcomed in the party.

Maryam Nawaz, who was accompanying his father, said that as NAB had failed to make a case against them in last six years and now they have filed supplementary references against them and could only stretch these cases for another year or so but would fail to bring anything substantial against them.

Pointing out dichotomy on part of the NAB, she said that first they were saying that the London flats belonged to her but now they came up with totally changed position and said that these properties actually belonged to Nawaz Sharif.

She said that on one hand they were penalised on having offshore companies but on the other hand Imran Khan had admitted having offshore company but he was not even touched.

JIT HEAD FURNISHES ATTESTED

DOCUMENTS

The Joint Investigation Team head Wajid Zia, while deposing before the Accountability Court Islamabad, presented documents proving employment of Nawaz Sharif in the FZE Company and attested copy of Jabel Ali Free Zone Authority certificate, which showed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz “Quaid for life” was getting 10,000 Dirhams as salary from the company.

Zia also presented a number of other documents including the affidavit of Shezi Naqvi, letter of agreement between Hussain Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz, documents relating to the companies formed under the banner of Flagship Investment and their financial matters, flow-chat of offshore companies, transaction of huge money between these offshore companies, the letter of the UAE Embassy, record relating to Nelson, Nescol and Comber companies, Robert Redlay forensic report and other related documents.

Judge Mohammad Bashir of Accountability Court, Islamabad, reserved judgement on a couple of applications filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif challenging the admissibility of the documents being presented by the JIT head Wajid Zia and prayed that before submitting the documents, the prosecution witness should clarify, which documents he wanted to make part of the case.

The court would likely hand down its verdict on these applications on March 22, when it would take up the hearing of the case.

On Tuesday, when the Accountability Court Islamabad took up hearing on Avenfield Properties Reference Khawaja Haris, the defence counsel representing Nawaz Sharif, furnished couple of applications seeking clarity on the submission of the documents by prosecution witness Wajid Zia.

It was submitted before the court that the JIT report comprised three parts.

The first contained documents, the second carried the statements of the people associated with these cases, and third comprised analysis and opinion given in the light of the documents and statements of the people.

The defence counsel argued that the prosecutor could not give his opinion as the decision on the innocence or proven guilty of someone was in the purview of the court.

The prosecution counsel in his counter arguments said that as the whole inquiry was conducted on the direction of the Supreme Court, so explanation on the documents secured by the JIT was needed, and could not be excluded from the record.

The court after hearing arguments from both sides, adjourned the hearing in the case till March 22 when the verdict on these applications would likely be given.

Meanwhile, the JIT head continued recording his statement for the third consecutive sitting and presented a number of documents before the court including the service record of Nawaz Sharif in the FZE and his residence certificate (Iqama) duly attested by the Jabel Ali Free Zone Authority before the court.

The defence counsel objected to these documents and said that it did not fulfil the requirement under Qanoon-i-Shahadat.

The JIT chief, Wajid Zia’s, statement was inconclusive when the hearing in the case was adjourned.

