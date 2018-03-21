LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in a case pertaining to the Paragon City project.

Khawaja Saad Rafique has been summoned for March 22 while Salman Rafique has been asked to appear on March 26.

The accountability watchdog will question them regarding Ashiana Housing Scheme and Paragon City project.

Earlier, former Lahore Development Authority director general Ahad Cheema and Bismillah Engineering Services Chief Executive Shahid Shafiq among four appeared in the accountability court in Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal.

LDA Chief Engineer Asrar Saeed, Bilal and two officers of Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC), Imtiaz Haider and Arif Majeed Butt, were also presented before the court.

The National Accountability Bureau investigation officer, during his arguments, stated Ahad Cheema committed fraud and used his authority illegally in Ashiana Housing Scheme. He added Shahid Shafique received contract of the scheme through fake documents. Other accused were also involved in irregularities, he told the court.

It is worth mentioning that Ahad Cheema has been suspended as thermal power plant CEO for a period of three months.

The NAB also approved fresh investigation into ‘assets beyond means’ of Ahad Cheema for which a team was also formed to probe his assets.

Cheema was arrested by the NAB from MM Alam Road in Lahore over corruption allegations regarding taking 32 kanals of land as a bribe. The action was taken after he failed to appear before the NAB despite several summons.