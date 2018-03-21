ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has decided to write to United Arab Emirates authorities and the Federal Bureau of Revenue to verify the ‘documentary evidence’, accusing Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif of money-laundering, The Nation has learnt.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar appeared before NAB on Tuesday and he furnished the ‘documentary evidence’ against Asif.

NAB chief Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has already ordered complaint verification of alleged money-laundering against Asif.

The anti-graft body said in a statement that it would provide ample opportunity to Asif to confront the allegations and a final decision will be made on the basis of solid evidence as per the law.

Dar has provided details of business and accounts of Asif and his wife in the UAE and the US. Dar said in his complaint that foreign minister has received Rs340 million in foreign remittances in 2010, Rs3.8 million in 2011 and Rs 6.82 million in 2012 in remittances but he did not disclose these amounts in his income tax returns.

It mentioned that Asif received Rs15 million as dividend but he did not show the source of this dividend and even though he has admitted it in his returns. It further said that Asif as Member National Assembly received million of rupees in foreign remittance but he failed to provide the source of this amount.

It said Asif hold an account (6201853775) in the National Bank of Abu Dubai but he had concealed its details in his nomination papers in 2013. Asif has admitted having a restaurant abroad and its ownership before the Lahore High Court in 2013, the complaint says.

Dar has also attached details of Asif’s Iqama in his complaint and said he did not disclose his contact of foreign job in his nomination papers in 2013 and he earns Rs1.6 million per month through this job.

NAB officials said that Dar has levelled serious allegations against Asif and the bureau has decided to investigate five allegations, of the seven against the foreign minister. The anti-graft body will write letters to the UAE government and the FBR to seeking details of Asif’s accounts, they said.

Talking to The Nation, Dar said that he has given all details to NAB related to the money-laundering case and the bureau has assured him that it would investigate the allegations on merit.

He said that Asif has businesses in different countries and he had been receiving remittances and his wife also has bank accounts in the US. He claimed the case against Asif will soon be proved and he will not be able to contest the next general election after the NAB investigation.

Dar also said that he has again been summoned by the bureau next week and he will provide further documentary evidence against Asif.