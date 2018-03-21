LAHORE - NESPAK has won the Raising Waleh Dam Project in the Kingdom of Jordan in a joint venture with an international consultancy firm after a tough competition.

NESPAK scope of services includes design review and construction supervision for the project costing Rs36,223 million ($348 million). The project has been awarded by the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, Jordan and it will be completed in three years. NESPAK Managing Director Dr Tahir M. Hayat has congratulated the staff concerned on this outstanding achievement and asked them to work diligently for completing the assignment in time.

As per details, the project is located in the Madaba Governorate and aims at restoring the original environmental state of the Waleh Valley. The project aims at raising the walls of the dam by 15 metres to prevent it from overflowing as it reaches its full capacity almost every winter. Besides, the project carries significant environmental and tourist dimensions. Under the project, the storage capacity of the dam will increase from the current 9.6 million cubic metres (mcm) to 26.3mcm, allowing it to collect more rainwater, which implies better recharging of aquifers. Currently, millions of cubic metres of water are wasted in uncollected runoff almost every winter. The additional water will be used to provide Madaba Governorate, 30km southwest of Amman, with more drinking water. In addition, the project seeks to increase the flow of the stream in the Waleh Valley and therefore support tourism development in the area.

It is also an honour for NESPAK that the company has been rendering engineering consultancy services for various projects in Pakistan and abroad. At the nation level, it is providing services for Orange Line Metro Train Project in Lahore, Neelum Jhelum Hydroelectric Power Project and RLNG-based Combined Cycle Power Projects in Punjab. On the overseas front, NESPAK has been engaged in providing engineering consultancy services for projects in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Afghanistan.