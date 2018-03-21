MIRPURKHAS - A newborn died due to alleged negligence of staff nurses at Saint Teresa Hospital in Mirpurkhas on Tuesday.

Sources said newborn boy was died due to inefficiency of staff nurses. The deceased’s parents and relatives held a protest demonstration in the premises of the hospital.

They raised slogans against the hospital administration and demanded the district health officer and other concerned authorities to take notice of inefficiency of the staff nurses.

Child specialist Dr Siddique Nohani said that he was late informed and when he arrived the hospital newborn was expired.

NINE CULPRITS ARRESTED

Mirpurkhas ASP Hassan Javed Bhatti has said that police have arrested nine culprits during crackdown against the outlaws on Tuesday. Talking to media, in his office said police recovered eight stolen bikes, four mobile phones and two unlicensed pistols. He said those detained in bike theft cases and snatchers including Bux Chang, Khalid Shaikh, Tanveer Shaikh, Tarique aka Shooter, Yasir Qureshi and Ali Ahmed Memon.

He added that two culprits wanted in bike snatching in Tando Allahyar and Mirpurkhas Nazakat and Kashif were also detained. He further said that a cattle thief Shehbaz was also nabbed. He said that with the help of masses we had traced the culprits to ensure their arresting and very soon further absconding accused were detained.