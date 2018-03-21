Use of latest technology a must to

enhance cotton production

MULTAN (APP): Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah has said that the government is taking all possible steps to ensure the use of latest technology to enhance cotton production. He was chairing a meeting of cotton scientists at Central Cotton Research Institute here on Tuesday. He urged scientists to focus on farmers’ resources and then devise them viable plans so that they could enhance production. Director Research PCCC Dr Tasawar Hussain Malik stressed cotton scientists to find out solution to dangerous pests and come up with permanent eradication of the pests. He said that water scarcity had become a major issue in the region, and scientists should develop such BT cotton varieties which could address climate challenges amicably. Director CCRI Dr Zahid Mehmood said on the occasion that the CCRI would introduce hydroponic and drone survey technology very soon, which would help reduce input cost and ensure maximum output. Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Dr Asif Ali also spoke on the occasion.

Punjab, Sindh face 33pc water shortfall: Irsa

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday said that both Punjab and Sindh faced 33 per cent water shortfall for the current Rabi season so far. Meanwhile, IRSA released 45,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,600 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1386.00 feet, which was 06.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded at 16,600 cusecs respectively. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1050.00 feet, which was 10.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 11,900 cusecs and 13,100 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 31,800, 20,900 and 4,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 9,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

Two-day Int'l Agri-Tech Expo from April 6

LAHORE (APP): Punjab Agriculture Department is organising country's biggest International Agri Tech 2018 Expo for promotion of agricultural machinery here at Expo Centre on April 6 and 7. A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said on Tuesday that the exhibition's prime purpose is to promote the advanced mechanisation and educate the farming community about how to make use of the high-tech machines in farming. The exhibition would prove to be a blessing for the agriculture sector because it would be for the first time that the importers and exporters of the advanced agricultural machines would find a platform providing opportunities for their businesses to grow. Simultaneously, our farmers would be able to get a bit inside the world of advanced technology as they would be provided with proper knowledge on how to use these high-tech services. Through which they would be able to lessen their input cost and expand their per acre yield without a hassle. The spokesman said that the agriculture department has previously launched Horti Expo 2018 for the promotion of horticulture (gardening) and high-value agriculture business in Punjab.

It is being hoped that Pakistan Agri-Tech 2018 would be successful as well, he added.

Collective efforts, efficient management to help address water issues: Experts

ISLAMABAD (APP): Collective efforts of all concerned provincial departments and efficient management mechanism could help address water issues in the country, an expert said here Tuesday. Global climate change had affected the crops in Pakistan but the issue could be tackled through awareness, education and development in agriculture skills, said Tanvir Afzal Mirza, an expert of alternate energy affairs, while talking to a news channel. All the concerned authorities and departments of provinces would have to make collective struggle for evolving better management strategy so that water conservation could be ensured to boost agriculture and other sectors, he said. Commenting on global warming, Managing Director Met Office, Dr Ghulam Rasool said that it had an adverse affect on glaciers, rainy system and crops. Pakistan had to face floods and drought like situation due to climate change, he said. However, he added that adequate management would have helped reduce, wastage of rainy and flood water for crops and hydro-power projects.

He said Pakistan has potential and sufficient resources, which could be utilized for enhancing agricultural yield to meet country's demand.