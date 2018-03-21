The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday formally launched online tax collection system that will allow taxpayers to pay FBR taxes and duties using internet banking accounts or ATMs without the hassle of visiting the banks’ branches. The system was launched by Haroon Akhtar, Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Revenue, in a ceremony held at FBR House in Islamabad on Tuesday.
Online tax collection system launched
RELATED NEWS
Top Stories
comments powered by Disqus