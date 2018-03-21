ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy ships PNS-Himmat and Basol, which participated in Doha International Maritime exhibition in Qatar, have held first joint naval exercise with Qatari Emiri Naval Forces.

The joint exercise would help promote cooperation between the navies of the two countries, said a statement released by the Pakistan Navy on Tuesday.

During the exercise, the ships demonstrated different naval operations including combat, search and rescue, and boarding, it said.

Besides, Pakistani ships and the QENF ships, --- Huwar, Al-Deebel and Al-LUWSAIL, two MRTPs (multi-role tactical platforms) participated in the exercise, the statement said.

The exercise is considered a historic benchmark, which will certainly further solidify existing defence relations between the two brotherly Muslim-majority countries.

Exercise “Asad Al-Bahr-I” was planned, to mutually benefit from each other's experiences and enhance interoperability between the two navies. The exercise involved tactical to operational level exercises in harbour and at sea including air defence, force protection and maritime infrastructure protection exercises.

The exercise also laid a special focus on combat, search and rescue, and boarding operations. The exercise remained professionally rewarding and will grow in scale, complexity and participation level of forces in times to come.

After successful visit to Qatar, both the ships left Port Hamad, Doha and were seen off by the QENF officers and the defence attaché of Pakistan in Doha, Qatar.