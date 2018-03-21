LOS ANGELES-Drake has been urged by animal rights group Peta to end his association with clothing brand Canada Goose after claiming to have become a vegetarian. The 31-year-old Canadian hip hop star revealed he had ditched meat from his diet whilst playing online video game ‘Fortnite Battle Royale’ when he told a fellow player that he ‘’[doesn’t] eat meat any more’’. Drake teamed up with famous ‘Fortnite’ gamer Ninja as well as Travis Scott and NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster for the live-stream on Ninja’s Twitch channel and shared on Drake’s Twitter account. Peta has now written an open letter to the ‘Hold On’ hitmaker telling him that if he is now a vegetarian he should end his clothing line association with outwear brand Goose due to the brand’s extensive use of animal fur.

and feathers in their garments which are allegedly obtained via cruel methods.

The open letter posted on the Peta website reads: ‘’Drake’s decision to ditch meat is widely beneficial - to him, to the environment, and, of course, to animals. By not eating them, he’s sparing countless animals torture and death. But there’s one more step that he should take to help prevent animal suffering: He must end the partnership between his company, October’s Very Own (OVO), and Canada Goose immediately.’’

‘’[Canada Goose] is a company that touts a phony respect for the environment yet kills ducks and geese for their down and also uses painful steel traps to catch wild coyotes - who pray to make it back in one piece to their families but instead suffer and are killed in horrible ways so that their fur can go around someone’s neck.’’

Peta has long campaigned against Canada Goose to get the company to change its manufacturing methods.

Pamela Anderson - a long-time PETA member - previously penned a letter to over 800 Canada Goose employees urging them to use their positions to put pressure on the company to stop using fur from coyotes on the hoods on some of their jackets due to the cruel trapping methods.

As well as the letter written by former ‘Baywatch’ actress Pamela, actor Justin Long went undercover inside a Canada Goose store to highlight the use of coyote fur and actress Maggie Q led a protest outside the company’s Toronto headquarters calling for coyote fur use to end.