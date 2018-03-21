Rawalpindi - Police have launched a search operation for two unknown men for gunning down a cab driver in Girja Village, within the limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni.

A murder case has also been registered against the unidentified killers, informed Station House Officer (SHO) PS Saddar Bairooni Raja Akhter on Tuesday.

According to the SHO, a man namely Arshad Mehmood was heading towards home after parking his taxi cab in a nearby parking lot when two assailants riding on a motorcycle appeared somewhere and opened indiscriminate firing on him. Consequently, Arshad sustained four bullet injuries and died on the spot, he said. After committing the crime, the killers managed to escape from the scene, said the SHO. Upon information provided by family members, a police team rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence besides moving the dead body to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for the autopsy. The motive behind the murder was yet to be known. The police have registered a murder case against the two killers upon the complaint of the father of deceased Muhammad Akram.