LAHORE - Parts of the country, including Lahore, received rainfall of varying intensities on Tuesday, making weather pleasant and bringing the mercury level down considerably.

Experts have forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain for parts of the country, including Lahore.

The wet conditions disturbed routine life by causing inundation on portions of roads, roadsides, power outages and frequent traffic jams.

In Lahore, overcast conditions, continuously blowing winds and scattered showers decreased temperature during the day and at nighttime, making weather pleasant. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 27 degree Celsius and 16C respectively. The rains added to the woes of motorists and pedestrians due to inundation on portions of roads, roadsides and slippery conditions. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of Lahore.

The situation was worst along route of under construction Orange Line Metro Train, portions of Johar Town, Ali Town, Judicial Colony, Westwood Colony, Mughalpura, Jorey Pul, Kashmir Road, Nicholson Road and Nabha Road. Wet conditions and strong winds also caused tripping of more than two dozens of LESCO feeders. According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting central parts of the country and may persist till Wednesday. Meteorological department has forecast rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds at isolated places in Hazara, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, FATA and Kashmir on Wednesday (today). Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.