ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has told India that the rising tension could be dangerous for peace in the region, diplomatic sources said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Pakistan was set to take ‘Indian aggression’ to the United Nations and other global forums as New Delhi was not responding to Islamabad’s calls for restraint.

One official at the ministry said Pakistan had contacted India through diplomatic channels and asked them to stop firing along the Line of Control and do away with harassing Pakistani diplomats.

“We have conveyed our commitment to peace but made it clear that aggression cannot be accepted. Indian aggression is a threat to peace,” he said.

Last week, Pakistan recalled its High Commissioner to India Sohail Mehmood ‘for consultations’ amid tension after harassment of Pakistani diplomats in New Delhi.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal had said that Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner’s vehicle carrying his children was stopped for 40 minutes.

Dr Faisal said that “these incidents of harassment were not linked to the membership process of a private entity, like the Islamabad Club in Pakistan, nor should it become a reason for escalation and preposterous behavior by India”.

He had said that the Bhartia Janta Party’s anti-Pakistan rhetoric, rising extremism and prejudice in India was an alarming development. He had said that maltreatment of minorities, especially Muslims, Sikh, Christians and Dalits was the norm with incidents of religious intolerance, bias and violence on the rise.

The spokesperson said India had also been engaged in firing along the LoC and the Working Boundary, threatening regional peace.

Earlier, Pakistan raised the Kashmir issue at the UN in Geneva. Islamabad also brought up the issue of convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jhadav. Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi had been raising the issue of Indian aggression in the UN.

Another official at the foreign ministry said that Pakistan had also spoken to the United States about India’s ‘negative’ attitude. “We are trying to convince the US that India is threatening peace in the region,” he said.

Former ambassador Fauzia Nasreen said Pakistani diplomats, officials and their families were facing intense harassment, intimidation and outright violence from Indian-state agencies.

“Pakistan is highlighting the Kashmir dispute on all international forums in response to the Indian aggression. We need to enhance efforts to expose India,” she said.

Nasreen said that Jadhav had admitted that India was making all attempts to destabilize Pakistan. “India is violating the LoC and the WB. They are using Pakistan’s name in the election campaign,” she said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua met with an Uzbek delegation headed by Ikramov Adham Ilhamovich, the former vice-prime minister and Chairman of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

Ilhamovich stressed the importance of Pakistan’s membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Uzbek delegation underscored the need for enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries especially in the field of pharmaceuticals, energy and leather goods, said a foreign ministry statement.

The Uzbek side also emphasized the need for enhancement of tourism between the two countries that share immense cultural, religious and social ties spanning over decades.

Foreign Secretary Janjua highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries ever since Uzbekistan’s independence and conveyed Pakistan’s desire for enhanced cooperation in all fields, particularly energy, agriculture, connectivity and human resource development.

She thanked Uzbekistan for its support of Pakistan’s joining the SCO. She reiterated historical, cultural and social linkages between the two countries and expressed the desire that the full potential of this multi-faceted relationship will be realized.

The foreign secretary welcomed the resumption of flights between Tashkent-Lahore which has improved connectivity and would help enhance economic cooperation, people-to-people contacts and tourism.

The Uzbek delegation thanked the government of Pakistan for providing them with the opportunity to witness the Pakistan Day parade on March 23.

The Uzbek delegation is in Islamabad to participate in a conference titled “Pakistan - a land of opportunity for the Central Asian Republics” being organized under the auspices of NSD and the Center for Global and Strategic Studies.

Separately, President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi conveyed their felicitations to President Vladimir Putin on his re-election in the presidential election held on March 18.

Pakistan and Russia enjoy close, friendly and cooperative relations. “Our relations are characterized by mutual trust and convergence of views” on important international and regional issues, they said in a joint message.

The leadership of Pakistan, they said, looked forward to working closely with the leadership of the Russian Federation to further strengthen cooperation in all fields of mutual interest.