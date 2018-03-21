MULTAN:-A theft-accused hurled a shoe on a senior civil judge during the hearing of a theft case against him here on Tuesday. Police thrashed the accused and registered another case with terrorism act against him. According to details, the case of the accused Ijaz was under trial for over one year in the court of civil judge and he was highly irked on prolonged proceedings. Court sources said that the accused suddenly threw his shoe on the judge. The judge left his seat after the incident and went to his chamber.