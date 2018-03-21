TLYR warns of protests if agreement not implemented

LAHORE - Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR) Tuesday warned government to implement all clauses of the Islamabad Agreement or get ready to face another countrywide agitation in next couple of days.

The warning was given to the government a day after issuance of arrest warrant for TLYR top leadership by Islamabad’s anti-terrorism court and apex court’s strict observation against Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the head of the Tehreek, on a suo-moto case regarding Faizabad sit-in.

The TLYR held responsible the government of court cases against its leadership.

“Our workers are running out of patience. The government has started misleading the courts instead of keeping its promises made with us. Deputy attorney general presented a bad image of our top leadership in the courts,” Pir Ijaz Ashrafi, a senior leader and spokesperson of the Tehreek, told The Nation. If the government remained reluctant to implement agreement clauses, he warned, the TLYR will start protest demonstration across the country.

The six-point agreement was signed between the federal government and Allama Khadim Rizvi faction of the TLYR on November 27, 2017 and it led to call off the Tehreek’s famous 21-day sit-in in Faizabad (Rawalpindi). The sit-in was held against “government’s attempt to change declaration on finality of prophethood in Election Act 2017.”

The important clauses of the agreement are: The federal law minister should resign through whose ministry amendment in the law relating to finality of prophethood was made.

The TLYR appreciates the amendment (inclusion of 7B, 7C) made in Election Act along with the affidavit by the government on demand of TLYRA, however, report of Leader of the House in Senate, Raja Zafarul Haq committee will be made public within 30 days and action will be taken against the responsible for the earlier controversial amendment as per law of the land.

All activists of TLYRA, who have been arrested/detained since start of Dharna (sit-in) from November 6, should be released within three days while cases against them be withdrawn.

An inquiry board should be constituted in consultation with TLP to probe November 25 action of the government against the protesters. The board should investigate, fix responsibility and propose legal action against those responsible for the operation.

The damage to public and private properties from November 6 to until now (during Dharna time) should be compiled and financial loss in this regard be borne by the federal government.

Both the government and representatives of protesters also reached an agreement that the points relating to government of Punjab, upon which consensus had been made, should be implemented in letter and spirit.

All clauses of the agreement except resignation of the law minister, according to Pir Ijaz, are still unaddressed. He said the leaders of the TLYR in a meeting which was held on Tuesday to review overall situation expressed extreme anger over government’s failure to implement agreement.

“We have left with no option but to start agitation if our demands are not met in next couple of days,” he said. Regarding court arrest order, he said they had not so far received any court order and will decide on the matter after consultation with legal team after receiving any order.

