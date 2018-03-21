LAHORE: Investigation police on Tuesday claimed to have smashed an inter-district gang of robbers and arrested its two members who were wanted to the police in several cases of armed robberies. A police spokesman said they seized a latest model car, 11 mobile phones, Rs0.5 million and five motorcycles from their possession. The suspects were identified as Adnan and his accomplice Ghulam Rasool. –Staff Reporter

During the preliminary interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to police that they had committed at least 12 robberies at gunpoint in Lahore, Kasur and Okara districts. The arrests were made as part of the police crackdown on criminals involved in armed robberies.

Cantonment Police Division SP Dr Anosh Masood Chaudhry has announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the police team.