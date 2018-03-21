LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has criticized PTI Chairman Imran Khan and said that his party has miserably failed to do any good to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Public service is PML-N’s mission and the party’s government will adhere to the same in the next tenure as well, the chief minister said while talking to MNA Arifa Khalid who called on him here yesterday.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “If Almighty Allah bestowed His blessings and people reposed their trust in the PML-N, his government will serve the masses better than before. We all need to work jointly to make Pakistan stronger and prosperous. Unity is the only means to play due role in the national development.”

The chief minister said that national development and prosperity were at heart of the PML-N agenda. “Our past and present is filled with public service and steps for their development. We have taken every step for national development while the opponents wasted their time in obstructing the journey of development,” he said. The chief minister said Khan wasted his time in allegations instead of serving the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The performance of those who criticize development projects in Punjab is zero in their provinces, he said.

He said that u-turns, sit-ins, allegations and falsehood were identity of Khan. “Those who are devoid of the passion of public service cannot tolerate public welfare in Punjab,” he said. He said that people will hold accountability of negative politics in the next elections with the power of their vote.

He said that Khan must realize that time has come to sift chaff from the grain. “We shall go to the court of people in the next elections with records of our performance and public service,” the chief minister said.

MESSAGE ON DOWN SYNDROME DAY

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that children suffering from Down syndrome need special attention of the society to live a healthy and productive life.

In his message issued on World Down Syndrome Day (a genetic problem that renders children abnormal), the chief minister said the day underlines the need for spreading awareness about treatment and precautionary measures against this disease. “There is no doubt that children affected with this problem have the same talent and abilities that of normal children. However, an effective system is required for care and treatment of children with special needs,” he said, adding the government is paying due attention to rehabilitation and education of such children.

In this regard, he said, the standard of educational and training facilities has been improved in special education institutions. The children with Down syndrome can be made healthy citizens of the society through proper education and training. “Today, we should reiterate this commitment that such children with special needs will be provided necessary care and treatment so that they can live a normal life,” the chief minister said.

Greets Cricket To Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the world should realize that Pakistan is the most peaceful and safe country where citizens are great fans of cricket.

In his message of felicitation on the occasion of PSL matches in Lahore, the chief minister said that international cricket and competitions of other games will also be held in Pakistan soon. “We welcome the PSL-III teams to Lahore from the core of our hearts and holding of PSL-III matches in Pakistan is a welcome step,” he said. “This will give a strong message to other nations that Pakistan is the most peaceful country where best security arrangements have been made for the cricket lovers. He said that spectators will enjoy the best play of cricket and they will enjoy the game in a congenial atmosphere. “Our government has made wonderful arrangements for peaceful and secure holding of matches and every Pakistani is happy with it,” he added.

“We have to give many such occasions of joy and happiness to the nation and no one will be allowed to snatch away such happy moments. I also congratulate the administration of PSL-III as well as the players,” concluded the chief minister.