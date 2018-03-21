Islamabad - The fourteen vacant posts of the Pakistan Chairs in the world known universities will be filled soon while seven chairs will be given to female scholars.

This was stated by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed in the closing ceremony of international conference ‘Professional Development in Higher Education: Trends and Practices, Prospects and Innovations’ on Tuesday.

Senator Mushahid Hussain informed the participants that the vacant posts of Pakistan Chairs, specified for Pakistani academicians to serve the country from abroad, are being filled with the cooperation of Higher Education Commission (HEC) after a long wait for seven years.

He further said that seven out of 14 candidates to fill the positions are females. “Pakistan Chairs are very important means to project the country soft image abroad,” he maintained.

The biggest battle, he observed, is the battle of ideas, and it is academia where ideas come from. So, he stressed, academia should come forward to serve the country amidst prevailing information warfare. The international conference jointly organised by HEC and Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Rawalpindi.

Addressing the conference, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said every civilised society gives due esteem to teachers, as they deserve high honour and dignity being role models for their students. “I compliment the HEC for taking this very positive initiative by organising a conference on professional development in higher education,” he stated, adding the HEC has been the vanguard of higher education since 2002 and has brought about a revolution in the higher education sector.

He said learning is a continuous process and professional development of faculty is beneficial not only for teachers but also for students. He underlined that provision of education needs would be ensured along with availability of equal opportunities to all men and women.

In his welcome address, Dr Arshad Ali said professional development in higher education is the key component that ensures quality of education. “The role of a teacher is significant in today’s world where an average student has easy access to knowledge through internet,” he said, adding a teacher enables students through arguments and analyses to benefit from the right information.

He stressed the need for promoting student-centric learning, as students come from different backgrounds as well as different competencies.

He said the HEC is committed to professional development of teachers, as it follows the policy of appropriately equipping teachers to enable them to enhance quality and groom leadership for future.