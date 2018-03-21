LAHORE - Wasim Akram has revealed his picks for the top local talent during the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In an interview with a TV channel, the Sultan of Swing said he was not impressed with the batting talent during the tournament, however, Hussain Talat was the lone exception.

“He is definitely the find of this year. After seeing his attitude and fitness I can say that my guy is Hussain Talat.”

Islamabad United’s left-handed batsman Hussain Talat has played 11 matches and scored 194 runs at an average of 38.80. His highest score was 48 not out.

Commenting on the bowlers, Akram said he was impressed by Mohammad Sami and Rahat Ali. “Rahat is a different bowler. I do not know what Sami eats for breakfast but he is as fit as any young player in the PSL. If he continues to bowl well, he should be selected for the T20 format.”

37-year-old seamer Mohammad Sami of the Islamabad United has picked up 12 wickets in 10 matches an average of 21.66. His best figures have been 3/21. Left-arm seamer Rahat Ali of the Quetta Gladiators has played 10 matches and picked up 11 wickets at an average of 27.81. His best figures have been 2/29.

A young bowler who has been on everyone’s radar is 17-year-old Shaheen Shah Afridi who was expected to perform well after his dominance at the under-19 World Cup. Afridi who played for the Lahore Qalandars had a decent tournament picking up seven wickets in seven matches. “Shaheen had one spell against Multan Sultans. He has potential,” Akram said. The former skipper also stressed the importance of having young local players being exposed to foreign coaches. “The style of foreign coaches is very different. I am not saying that our coaches are bad but they do not have the same impact.”