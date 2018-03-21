NEW YORK:- Harvey Weinstein’s former production company announced late Monday it had filed for bankruptcy, less than six months after the Hollywood mogul was beset by avalanching assault allegations. The studio also said it was immediately releasing accusers from non-disclosure agreements which Weinstein had used to silence them, allowing women to speak up without fear of retaliation. “Even as the company heads into bankruptcy, the company remains committed to doing whatever it can to maximize value for its creditors and... continue its pursuit of justice for any victims,” it said.