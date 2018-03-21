DADU - A youth died while another sustained injuries in a road accident near Baid on Tuesday.

Bhan police said two motorcycles collided with each other, resultantly, Sajjan and Asadullah sustained injuries and they were rushed to Bhan Taluka Hospital, where Sajjan succumbed to his injuries.

HUNGER STRIKE

Special persons observed a token hunger strike on Tuesday to draw attention of government towards their plight, particularly discriminatory attitude in the job quota.

They demanded quota in government jobs, grant of stipends for the special persons from the funds of Baitul Mal, Zakat and usher and provision of ration for disabled persons of district Dadu.

Nazeer Ahmed, Altaf, Lala Khan, Ali Nawaz and others protesting disabled persons told The Nation correspondent that they had contacted DC office for ration but they were ill treated by the clerk of revenue who pushed them out of the office and deny issuing the ration.