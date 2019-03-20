Share:

LAHORE-National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) launched ‘Road Safety on Wheel’ campaign at Babu Sabu interchange here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, NH&MP DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik said that awareness about potential hazards was needed to decrease accidents on national highways and motorways.

He said the awareness drives and road safety messages at highways would help the road users in understanding issues of road safety.

The DIG said that traditional signboards could not cater to the essence of road safety due to certain reasons especially while moving at the speed of 100 km so that new technology should be used to provide safe journey to the people.

NH&MP SSP Masroor Alam Kolachi, SSP Zafar Iqbal and other officials besides transporters, traders, educationists, and students were also present.

LAHORE:

DIG Central Zone Arslan Malik in a group photo with transporters during a ceremony at Babu Sabu.