KARACHI - Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Wednesday lauded the Sindh government for its scheme to plant around two billion trees across the province in next five years.

The plantation would be carried out under greenery drive launched by the Sindh Forests Department in collaboration with the like-minded non-governmental organisations including the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH).

Speaking at the launching ceremony of a plantation campaign here at PIA Township, the adviser to PM lauded the recent initiative of the Sindh Forests Department to promote urban forestry in line with the plantation campaign of the federal government.

Aslam claimed that 150 million saplings have been planted across the country so far under the banner of Green and Clean Pakistan initiative. He informed that extensive plantation would be carried out in the country with the help of major national institutions and public sector organisations like the Pakistan International Airlines.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO and President PIA Air Marshal (r) Arshad Malik said that tree plantation campaign has been kicked off in the areas around PIA Township, surrounding roads, streets, and playgrounds in Karachi.

Cricket legends - Wasim Akram and Captain Pakistani team Sarfaz Ahmed also attended the ceremony. They appealed to the masses, especially the children and youngsters to wholeheartedly take part in the plantation campaign.

NFEH President Muhammad Naeem Qureshi said that his NGO has been supporting tree plantation campaign at a number of locations in the city. He said that playgrounds and vacant fields of the PIA would be utilized to plant 5,000 saplings during the current campaign to promote greenery. He said that awareness among masses would also be promoted to make them educate about importance of tree plantation in urban areas. The guests on the occasion planted tree saplings at the park of the PIA Township along with children and also visited school of the area.